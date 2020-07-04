SGCHD shares potential exposures from four COVID-19 positive cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released more community exposures from four COVID-19 positive cases.

According to a press release, before being diagnosed, three of these individuals (one of which is a case from another jurisdiction) went to the following locations:

Wednesday, June 24: Visited Genesis Health Club North at 1828 N Glenstone Ave. from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, June 25: Visited Sam’s Club at 745 W. El Camino Alto from 12:30- 1:00 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, June 27: Visited Genesis Health Club North at 1828 N Glenstone Ave. from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. for fitness class with participants spaced 6 feet apart (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, June 28: Visited Sam’s Club at 3660 E. Sunshine St. between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, July 2: Visited Apple Market at 319 S. Main St. in Rogersville at 2:00 p.m. for about 20 minutes (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, July 2: Visited Walmart at 2021 E. Independence St. at 4 p.m. for about an hour (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Before being diagnosed, a fourth case worked at the Walmart at 2825 N. Kansas Expressway during the following dates:

Tuesday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Wednesday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Thursday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

“It is our responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 in our community and interact with our environment carefully. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home. We all need to practice physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face-covering whenever possible,” the release states.

Click here to see a timeline from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department of community exposures form the past 14 days.

These cases now bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 323.