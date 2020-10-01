SGCHD: Four more Greene County residents have died from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced four more residents have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, those who died were a man in his 90s and three women in their 80s.

The Health Department also says the county had 203 new cases Wednesday, tying the previous record of 203 on September 4.

“We have the ability to influence this virus, but it requires patience, diligence and sacrifice. We are all called to protect one another by facing the reality of this disease head-on-these numbers prove this disease is not done with us,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We all share a collective responsibility to protect our family, friends and neighbors.”

These four deaths are the first deaths reported in October. Greene County now has a total of 81 COVID-19 deaths. Over half of those deaths occurred in September.

The release states, The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 has decreased, from 80.3 in the first two weeks of September to 77.7 in the last two weeks. Oppositely, the average age of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased from 34.8 in the first two weeks of September to 47.4 in the last two weeks.