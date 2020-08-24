SGCHD announces two new deaths from COVID-19 related to long-term care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced two COVID-19 related deaths associated with long-term care.

According to a press release, the two who passed were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s. Both had underlying health conditions.

“Long-term care facilities are required by the state to notify the families of all residents when there is a positive case in the facility as well as when a death occurs,” the release states.

The Health Department says there have been 13 deaths from COVID-19 in August. A total of 24 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

Below is an excerpt from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department press release:

Long-term care in Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.