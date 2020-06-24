SGCHD announces new COVID-19 potential community exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is sharing potential community exposures from two COVID-19 cases.

According to the health department, before being diagnosed, the cases visited the following locations:

Tuesday, June 16: Springfield Music at 3100 S Fremont Ave from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (two individuals; both infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, June 16: Target at 1825 E Primrose St from 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, June 18: Post Office at 500 W Chestnut Expy. from 3:20 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

“These latest cases are yet another reminder for all of us to interact with our environment carefully. When we go out in public, we need to practice physical distancing and wear a mask whenever possible. If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home,” a press release states.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: