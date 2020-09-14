Seymour Elementary 4th grade class to quarantine due to staff member testing positive for COVID-19

SEYMOUR, Mo.- The Seymour School District says the entire 4th grade will have to quarantine for 14 days due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Seymour Superintendent Steve Richards, the employee tested positive Friday, September 11th. The staff member wasn’t at Seymour Elementary School last Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, as once symptoms were discovered, the staff member didn’t return to work, awaiting test results.

Richards says the district and the Webster County Health Unit decided to quarantine 15 students, all fourth-graders, starting Monday for 14 days. The district is actively setting up education plans, so the students do not fall behind.

“Our priority is the safety of our students and staff. We feel that this decision to quarantine students accomplishes that. We also believe the contact tracing accurately identified those who need to be quarantined to assure the safety of the students and staff in all of our buildings,” Richards says.