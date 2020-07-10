Seymour brothers charged with rape of child relative

SEYMOUR, Mo. – Two brothers from the Seymour area are free on a $100,000 bond each and are to appear on court on Tuesday (7/14/20) on multiple sex charges involving a 13-year-old female relative.

According to online court records, Aaron Schwartz, 22, and Petie Schwartz, 18, are both charged with six felony counts of statutory rape or attempted rape.

Probable cause statements from each case show that the girl was found to be pregnant and disclosed to a doctor that she had been having sex with the two men. Investigators said the pair each admitted to having intercourse with the child about six times over the previous year. Both acknowledged to investigators that they were aware of her age.

The men are free on bail after each posted a $100,000 cash bond. They are forbidden to have contact with the girl or to be present where children are likely also to be and must wear electronic monitoring devices while out of jail on bond.

They each entered a not-guilty plea at a Thursday arraignment and are scheduled to appear for a hearing in Circuit Judge Chuck Replogle’s courtroom at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.