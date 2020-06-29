Several potential COVID-19 community exposures announced by Laclede County Health Department

Laclede County, Mo- The Laclede County Health Department has released potential COVID-19 community exposures for two of the counites newest cases of the virus.

According to a press release, the two cases now bring Lacledes total to 28, with eight cases currently being monitored and 20 considered recovered.

Courtesy: Laclede County Health Department

The two cases visited several places during the infectious period.

Case #27 – Identified as close contact to an out-of-county positive case:

June 24 3p.m.-6p.m. Battlefield Mall in Springfield. This case visited multiple locations in the mall.

June 24 6:30p.m.-7:30p.m. Marshalls in Springfield

June 24 6:30p.m.-7:30p.m. Ross in Springfield. Was infectious, symptomatic, not wearing a mask

June 25 1:00p.m.-1:15p.m. Walmart in Lebanon

June 25 3:30p.m.-4:00p.m. Marshalls in Oasge Beach

June 25 4:00p.m.-4:30p.m. Ross in Osage Beach

June 25 4:30p.m.-5:30p.m. Panera Bread in Osage Beach. Infectious, symptomatic, not wearing a mask

June 26 1:00p.m.-1:15p.m. Lazy Lee’s Convenience Store in Lebanon. Infectious, symptomatic, not wearing a mask.

According to the health department, this person also works in a long term residential care facility.

“All staff, residents and family contacts have been notified. The facility is working with Long Term Care Regulation to monitor and address this situation,” the release states.

Case #28 – Unknown positive exposure

June 21 9:30a.m.-12:30p.m. Lebanon First Assembly in Lebanon

June 21 12:30p.m.-2:30p.m. El Sombrero in Lebanon. Infectious, not symptomatic, not wearing a mask

June 22 12:30p.m.-1:30p.m. Dairy Queen in Lebanon. Infectious, not symptomatic, not wearing a mask

June 23 5:30p.m.-6:00p.m. Walmart in Lebanon. Infectious, symptomatic, wearing a mask

June 26 1:30p.m.-2:30p.m. Fast Eddies Muffler Shop in Lebanon. Infectious, symptomatic, wearing a mask.

The health department says employees, customers, and attendees who may have been exposed at these locations should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.