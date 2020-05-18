Several major reopenings begin today in Missouri

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– The coronavirus has led to many closures around the state over the past two months to help reduce the spread of the respiratory disease. Some businesses in St. Louis city and St. Louis County reopen today – with some restrictions. Malls, other retailer locations, bars, restaurants, churches, and daycares are included in the first wave of places allowed to get back to business today.

State Parks campgrounds begin a phased reopening today. Reservations will be required prior to arrival. Campers will use a new contactless, self-check-in feature. State Park beaches will reopen on Thursday.

The Ford plant near Kansas City also reopens today. The company says a variety of safety measures are being taken.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet