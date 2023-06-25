NEWBURG, Mo. — Several dogs were killed in a multi-structure fire in Newburg that took hours to control.

In a Facebook post, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said they responded to the area of East First Street and Hollow Street to find a one-story home on fire. Flames had spread from the house to a nearby garage and camper and were endangering a two-story home across the street.

As firefighters started working to put out the fire, they were able to get into a back door in the home and rescue one trapped dog. The dog was given oxygen and is expected to make a full recovery. Several other dogs died in the fire.

Personnel were also met with live electrical wires and at least 100 explosions from a large amount of paint and aerosol cans inside the house.

Crews worked to contain the fire for seven hours, but said that due to size and extent of the fire, the structure is expected to smolder for several days.

After a brief investigation, the DRFPD said the cause of the fire is undetermined.