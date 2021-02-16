Several areas in the Ozarks are experiencing power outages

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Southwest Power Pool has declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 effective immediately for all 14-state balancing-authority areas, according to a post from the agency on Facebook.

SPP covers 14 states, including Missouri, and is a not-for-profit that manages the electrical grid for these states and provides energy services.

The system-wide generating capacity dropped below its current load of around 42 gigawatts due to low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas., the post states.

SPP is working with other member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of electric service throughout the region, such as rolling blackouts.

SPP is asking individuals to take steps to conserve energy use and to follow their local utilities’ instructions.