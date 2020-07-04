Seven-year-old aims to raise money for veterans with the help of a motorcycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Raising money for veterans is the goal for seven-year-old Serenity Henness and her grandfather.

The duo is attempting to raffle off a motorcycle to sponsor and pay for an honor flight.

“Sat down and explained to her all of the details and the finances of how much it costs for the [plane and the buses. So she wanted to raise a bunch of money and sponsor a whole flight. She is going to raffle off no more than 1,000 tickets at a hundred dollars a ticket to try to get her to that $120,000 point,” says Chris, Serenity’s grandfather and also the Director of Honor Flight of the Ozarks.

“I got approached by these people. Serenity, she’s seven years old and her grandpa. And they came and wanted to inquire about painting the bike,” says Nathan Curry, painter of the motorcycle.

“The motorcycle today was one of my good or bad ideas. I don’t know what I will see, a few tickets. I want to try to give people a good opportunity to win something. All of the money goes to Honor Flight of the Ozarks. Like I said, everything is donated. No money is coming out of ticket sales,” says Chris.

“Put it into the Honor Flight thing to help veterans see their memorials,” says Serenity.

“It’s crazy that a seven years old pushes you to be a better person. And so I was down for the cause the moment I met her,” says Curry.

“Every penny goes straight to Honor Flight to help get our veterans to DC to see their memorials,” says Chris.

“Because I want to make sure they are happy and stuff. They make me feel proud. Help me, help veterans,” says Serenity.

If you would like to purchase a raffle ticket, you can call (417) 268-9052 or find Serenity Honors on Facebook.