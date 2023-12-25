SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Serving the community even on Christmas Day – that’s the goal for people and places as the keep their doors and services open on Dec. 25.

While many are home for the holiday and spending time with family, places like the Springfield Fire Department (SFD) and Flat Creek in Republic said being there for others is a gift in and of itself.

“Emergencies happen every day,” said Captain Jeff Butler with SFD. “And sadly, you know, medical emergencies don’t take a break from holidays, Fires don’t take a break.”

It’s a reality the department faced on Christmas Eve as it responded to a house fire on Kellett Avenue in north Springfield.

“The community expects us to not take a break either, and we don’t,” Butler said. “We always have people staffing and we respond like they expect us to.”

Butler said it’s a job he’s happy to do, especially when he considers SFD his second family, making working on the holidays feel special.

“Some crews exchange gifts, and we put up trees,” Butler said. “You know, we do little things to make to celebrate the holiday, but it’s still a working day for us.”

While first responders continue to serve the community on holidays, food service workers serve the community differently.

“Everybody that will be here tomorrow is everybody that volunteered to be here for the holiday,” said Daniela Peacock, General Manager at Flat Creek in Republic. She wants the community to know they have a place to eat on Christmas Day.

“There’s a couple of people that came in today where they were by themselves and they no longer have loved ones around them to celebrate the holiday with,” Peacock said. “So that for me was the biggest heartwarming moment, is being able to connect with those guests.”

No matter where people are working, or what job they are doing, Peacock said she is grateful she gets to give back to her community and her team, especially during the holidays.

“We want to take care of our guests,” Peacock said. “We want to make sure our community knows that, hey, we’re here for you. You come in as a guest, you leave a friend.”