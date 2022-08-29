SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kids all across the Ozarks are officially back in class. The first week was full of excitement, and Nixa High School had extra cheerleaders on hand to wish them well: a group of senior … citizens.

Residents from Castlewood Senior Living in Nixa stood outside the high school on the first day of school to wish students a great year. They gave high fives with smiles and held hand-made signs. The seniors said it made them take a walk down memory lane as the students came out of the school after their first day of school.