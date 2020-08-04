Secretary of State expects three times as many absentee and mail-in votes during primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Voter safety continues to be a major theme for this primary election, with COVID-19 still a factor considered by many election officials and voters.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says the state has spent more than $4 million on personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Secretary Ashcroft says he expects nearly three times the amount of absentee and mail-in ballots compared to normal.

Results should be available around the same time as usual, Ashcroft says, due to polling places bringing in more people to help count those ballots.

