Second teen sentenced for 2019 vandalism in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A second teen has been sentenced for vandalism that occurred over Memorial Day Weekend in 2019.

Holden Davenport, recently charged and convicted of institutional vandalism for damaging headstones at Lee Cemetery in Verona, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on July 14, 2020.

Davenport, who was 17 at the time of the crime, has also been sentenced to complete 200 hours of community service at Lee Cemetery and pay restitution of $57,000.60.

According to original reports by Ozarks First, more than 50 headstones were damaged, some dating back to the early 1800’s.

Two other teens were charged with first-degree property damage as well.