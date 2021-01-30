Second medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield, Ozarx Botanicals, opens its doors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The second medical marijuana dispensary in Springfield had its grand opening Saturday, Jan. 30.

Ozarx Botanicals, like most dispensaries in the state, is without actual marijuana flower and are only offering edibles and pre-rolled joints.

Owner and general manager Kim Andrews said that should change in the future. Andrews explained it was a big part of getting the original amendment passed in 2018 and the top priority is to emphasize the medical side of things.

“Those people that maybe feel like they are on medications that they are concerned about, or maybe they are just unfamiliar with cannabis in general and would like to talk to a medical professional, we have one here,” said Andrews. “She is available to consult with those people that don’t know if medication will cause an issue or don’t know the best method of use.”

Andrews is just one of multiple owners who are all local.