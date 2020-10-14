Second man sentenced for role in 2018 double murder

TUNAS, Mo.- Another man charged in the 2018 double-murder of a Tunas couple was sentenced last week.

Jeffery Stevenson was sentenced to 25 years for three charges:

Stealing – 7 years

Two counts of second-degree murder, both for 25 years

These sentences are concurrent, so Stevenson will serve 25 years total.

Stevenson, along with Billy Sage Medley, was accused of killing Joe and Brandy Allen. Both suspects pleaded guilty to the murders in June of this year.

Medley was sentenced to 48 years in September.

According to a previous story, The Allens heard a noise outside when they showed up with guns to find that someone was trying to steal their cars. A shootout ensued, leaving the couple dead and a pick-up truck stolen.

A probable cause statement says that Medley and Jeffery Stevenson were likely caught trying to steal the couple’s vehicles when they shot and killed the couple.