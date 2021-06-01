Search continues for missing canoeist in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – Officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division resumed a search this morning for a man missing after his canoe was found capsized on the Niangua River.

Patrol Troop D spokesman Sgt. Mike McClure said today that two boats are working on the Niangua near the Mountain Creek campground in Laclede County searching for Tim Stapleton, 54.

Stapleton went missing on Sunday, May 30. His canoe was found, but he has not been located.

McClure said it is uncertain whether Stapleton drowned or has escaped from the river and is lost in the heavily wooded rural area around the Niangua.

This is a developing story.