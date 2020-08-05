School in Laclede County listed among new COVID-19 exposure sites

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.– The Laclede County Health Department released a list of possible exposure sites, each of the sites somehow connected to at least one of seven newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Among those seven cases, five are said to have visited the Joel E. Barber School in Lebanon, Missouri. The Health Department says multiple cases have been linked back to the school’s summer school program.

Exposure dates there are listed as July 27, 2020 – July 31, 2020.

Those five new cases are now listed as “symptomatic” cases and said to have had “close contact to [a] positive case”.

A full list of all seven cases and other public exposure sites is below.

