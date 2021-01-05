Scholarship set up in memory of Springfield teen who was murdered in 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A scholarship has been set up in memory of Mackenna Milhon, a Springfield teen who was stabbed to death in December 2019.

The scholarship will provide free participation and transportation to a summer program at a Nebraska museum. Milhon lived in Nebraska with her grandparents for some time. Mihon’s grandparents also donated to the new cause.

The scholarship started Jan. 1, on Milhon’s 20th birthday.

Lonnie Williams, 33, is acccused of killing and dumping Milhon’s body at a home north of Springfield. Williams is set to be back in court in May.

Olivia Vega, 24, was sentenced to three years in prison for helping burn Milhon’s clothes and for hiding the murder weapon.