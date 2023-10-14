Well if you thought yesterday was cold, then I have bad news for you. Due to the cold front that passed yesterday, temperatures for today and tomorrow are going to get a whole lot colder.

High temperatures for this weekend will be trapped in the 50s with windy conditions that can gust up to 30 mph.

Today, a partial solar eclipse will be visual. The earth, moon, and sun will all align to create an astrological pattern commonly nicknamed the “ring of fire.” The phenomenon will begin at 10:27 AM with peak viewing hours at 11:53 PM. Unfortunately, a very cloudy day may throw a wrench in your ability to witness the event.

These seasonably low temperatures are going to be locked into place for the next couple of days. It won’t be until Tuesday when things start to slightly warm back into the 60s. Temperatures will be even warmer on Wednesday with a chance to reach into the 70s.