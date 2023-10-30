WILLARD, Mo. — The turmoil surrounding Willard’s local government has come to an end.

The Board of Aldermen met tonight with hopes to elect a new mayor, after the previous mayor, Sam Snider, resigned last week.

In less than 15 minutes, the Board unanimously elected Alderman Sam Baird as the city’s new mayor and voted to reappoint the interim city administrator that Snider fired back in September.

Willard lost a mayor and an alderman within a span of three days last week.

Former Mayor Sam Snider stepped down shortly before facing an impeachment hearing.

Corey Hendrickson, a former alderman, also resigned last week after pleading guilty to embezzling $300,000 from his former employer, Prime Trucking.

Snider says he plans to run again in April.