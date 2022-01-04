Salvation Army Midland Division Warming Centers are open around region

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Health officials in Springfield say their hopes for another mild flu season have not been met, as cases have increased dramatically over the past few weeks. Statewide, Missouri is reporting widespread influenza for the first time this flu season.

With flu and several other respiratory viruses going around in the community, in addition to COVID-19, it can be difficult to distinguish them from one another, since they all have similar symptoms, says Dr. Nancy Yoon, the Chief Medical Officer for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “There are several respiratory viruses, of course, there’s always the common cold, there’s also RSV, influenza, parainfluenza,” Yoon says. “It can be challenging to really differentiate an exact diagnosis or a cause of a person’s infection because there is a lot of overlap.”