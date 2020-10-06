Salesville man in custody and charged with murder

This photo is courtesy of the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

LONE ROCK, Ark. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has one person in custody after a shooting death that occurred on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday the Sherrif’s Office was notified that a shooting had occurred at Lone Rock.

The shooter called 911 from the location where the shooting occurred saying he had shot and killed another man, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Jeremy Alman of Salesville, Arkansas.

The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Baxter Stowers, also from Salesville, and is being charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 16.

The shooting is still under investigation we will update you with more information as it becomes available.