Saint Louis Zoo’s elephant calf has passed away

ST. LOUIS – The male Asian elephant calf born July 6 at the Saint Louis Zoo was humanely euthanized Sunday morning.

The zoo said their Elephant Care team worked hard to provide good care for the calf, but he “had developmental impairments that limited his ability to feed since birth.”

“Everyone here is just devastated right now. Our team of professional elephant care experts did everything possible to help improve the calf’s health. Unfortunately, in the end, it just wasn’t enough as his health complications were too severe.” Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo.

Despite the extensive efforts to see the calf thrive, the zoo said he did not improve and during these past 48 hours his health “deteriorated rapidly.”

The keepers named him Avi (pronounced AH-vee), meaning “the sun and air.”

