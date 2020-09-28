Rutledge Wilson Farm Park now open for fall activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — October is just around the corner, and with the sweater weather comes pumpkin patches and corn mazes.

The Rutledge Wilson Farm Park is now open.

This year, the pumpkin patch and corn maze are the only two annual fall activities taking place.

Park visitors are asked to spread out and mask up.

Visitors today say they enjoyed the chance to get out and experience some fall activities.

“I think it’s nice, I wish the leaves would change,” said visitor Eden Black. “But, I think the farm is really cute, I really like the pumpkin patch.”

“I really love the goats, the kids love the ponies and the cows,” visitor Justin Vann said. “Then we went and we walked around the corn maze, tried to get lost and find our way out again. Mostly just found our way back to where we started.”

The attractions are open Tuesdays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Sunday, Oct. 25.