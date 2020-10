WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A traffic stop in West Plains led to a drug arrest on Friday, Oct. 16.

A West Plains police officer stopped a car with no license plates.

During the traffic stop, the officer observed evidence of drug activity. The officer seized approximately seven grams of meth, multiple prescription drugs, more than $1,000 and items used in the sale of illegal narcotics.

The suspect was arrested and is awaiting formal charges.