Roofing company offers to help those affected by alleged scam

SPRINGFIELD — After “Love Our Roof” left town earlier this month and allegedly took customers’ money, Black and White Roofing wants to help those affected.

Black and White roofing says this type of situation like the one involving “Love Our Roof” is all too common in the roofing industry. Owner Joe McDevitt says it can also put a bad stigma on other roofing companies too.

McDevitt, a military veteran, says it is difficult to see people lose money like that, but they want to help people if they can.

“If they treated you unfairly, and you’re left hanging with – you know, you paid half your money upfront that’s usually how it works. Maybe you have material maybe you don’t. Just give us a call. We want to sit down with you and see what we can do to help. We’re willing to maybe not make as much money or maybe even do it for cost. We just want to look at each situation individually,” says McDevitt.

Black and White roofing offers free inspections and has won a “Missouri’s Best” award two years in a row.

They are located at 5133 S. Campbell in Springfield. Their phone number is (844)-766-3969.