Rolla man is dead after heated exchange turns into shooting

ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man is dead after a heated exchange over child custody turns into a shooting, according to the Rolla Police Department.

On June 21, 2021, around 9:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000th block of Morrell Ave. for a report of a disturbance between two males.

During the preliminary investigation by police, it was found the male suspect from Rolla showed up at Terry Brown’s, 27, Rolla home to talk about child custody.

During the argument Brown went into his home and grabbed a gun and shot at the male suspect, hitting his vehicle several times.

The suspect then grabbed a firearm from his vehicle and returned fire, critically wounding Brown.

He then ran to a neighbor’s house to find help. The suspect turned himself into police when they arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was then interviewed by police and taken to the Phelps County Jail and was incarcerated on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated charge.

Brown was transported to Phelps Health where he later died from his injuries.

At this time no criminal charges have been requested regarding this case, according to the Rolla PD.

The case is currently under investigation.

