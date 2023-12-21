ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Rogersville community is mourning the loss of high school sophomore Landis Carr.

Carr died after an ATV crash on Santa Fe Road, two miles south of Rogersville.

School officials tell OzarksFirst that Carr was a strong academic, who played multiple sports for the Wildcats, including football and baseball.

Mark Talbert, Logan-Rogersville’s football coach posted a statement on social media about the loss:

Words cannot describe the emotions that have been felt by our players, coaches, and community in the past hours. God is the answer! I love our team. I love our players! The Lord has prepared the way for our lives and I cannot understand why a tragedy like this must happen. Brotherhood is the foundation in our program but cannot but more understood than in this moment. It is so much more than a game. Our players mourn the loss of a brother today. Our team, our locker room, and my own personal life are so much better because of the time that we spent with Landis Carr. His smile and attitude were very contagious. God truly blessed us with his life! Please join me in praying for Landis’s family, our football family, and this community that loves our young men so very much. Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life,” “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6). Mark Talbert, Head Football Coach at Logan-Rogersville High School

Carr’s mother, Ashley Henry Carr, also told OzarksFirst that their family is shocked and grieving their loss.

“We love him so much and we are just so shocked right now,” said Ashley Henry Carr. “He was so full of life, he was funny and amazing, loved his friends, team mates and coaches.”

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation, but over-the-top safety measures on ATVs are important.

“If used improperly, on some of these [ATVs], you’ve got such a wide range of suspension that, that’s what they’re built for is to go off road and to go off road at a higher rate of speed because of the the range of motion,” said Sgt. Mike McClure of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “We all have some responsibility in safe operation of these.”

The school district also issued a statement that reads, “Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Landis Carr. The Logan-Rogersville School District asks our community to please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The district says additional support staff will be on-hand for students and staff when they return from winter break in January.