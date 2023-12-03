SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Despite cold, rainy weather in the Ozarks, the start of December kicks off the Christmas season for many, and several towns in the area celebrated with parades and tree lightings.

“It really just gets you in the mood all nice and fuzzy, like it’s the holiday season,” said parade-goer Brinley Paige. “It’s time to be with friends, family and just enjoying the lovely time of the year that it is.”

In Rogersville, it was an evening filled with lights and Christmas cheer from the parade and tree lighting ceremony, performances from the Logan-Rogersville High School band and choir and holiday wishes from the city’s mayor.

“It was chilly, but it was fun and there were a lot of festive lights and a lot of really cool decorations and the Christmas music was awesome,” said Whitney Reynolds, another parade attendee.

From floats and the band to candy and warm drinks, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

“All of the little costumes and the decorations and stuff on the cars is really cool,” said parade watcher Kristin Michel. “We had a lot of fun, I think the band did a really good job.”

Katie Robertson of the Rogersville Park Board tells me this is a great opportunity for the community to come together.

“This is kind of just, ah, the beginning of Christmas,” Robertson said. “Once we get the caboose lights up and then when that tree lights up, it’s like it’s time.”

Santa even made an appearance for the festivities.

“It seems like so homey too,” Michel said. “Everybody was just so cheerful and happy.”

The City of Branson is hosting its annual Adoration of Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 3. A map of the parade route is below: