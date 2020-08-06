Rodeo workers glad to be back in the dirt as Jaycee Bootheel reopens

SIKESTON, Mo.– The Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is back in town and those who get paid to be there say they’re just happy to be back in the saddle.

From rodeo clowns to bull fighters and barrel racers, these performers are used to traveling across the country for rodeos, but they’ve been out of work for several month due to the pandemic.

“I’ve got six year old triplets,” Justin Rumford, one of the rodeo’s barrelmen told Ozarks First. “So we were more than happy to rodeo anywhere because you know when this is your business it’s not just a weekend thing. When you do this for a living and they cut it out from underneath you, you know everybody prepares for a rainy day but you never prepare for a rainy year.”