Roaring River wraps renovations, Readies for Trout season opening day

After 18 months of renovation, the Roaring River Hatchery has finished a $1.9 million restoration project and is now open to the public.

Brad Farwell, Roaring River Hatchery Assistant Manager, said the project included replacing aluminum gates and dams with stainless steel, the installation of hydrolox screens, adding pipes, and renovating the pools.

“The improvements that you see here, some of them are under the water and under the ground. But what the improvements did was they improved the water quality, the safety of our crew, and the safety of the fish,” says Farwell.

Roaring River has anywhere from 500,000 to 700,000 fish on site. During the renovation, the Hatchery received fish from Montauk State Park, Shepherd of the Hills, and Bennett Springs.

Trout season starts March 1st.