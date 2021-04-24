ROAM launches initiative to help get the Springfield community outdoors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– There is a new initiative aimed at getting the community outdoors. Six local rotary clubs banded together to launch the Roam Initiative.

The Rotary Outdoors and Activity Movement is challenging the Springfield community to log a million hours of outdoor physical activity.

President of the Southeast Rotary Club, Rusty Worley, says to reach that goal they’ll host challenges and give out prizes. However, Worley says the real prize is getting to enjoy the outdoors.

“All kinds of opportunities and within each of our neighborhoods there’s parks and trails that folks just need to take the extra time to go out and explore,” said Worley.

To learn more on how to join the initiative click here.