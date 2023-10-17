BRANSON, Mo. — Road maintenance will impact traffic on Wildwood Drive for the next two days.

According to the city of Branson, traffic will be reduced to one lane while construction takes place. Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 18, with repaving to follow on Oct. 19.

Construction will be between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, and is weather-dependent.

Drivers are encouraged to be on the lookout for signage and work crews in the area.

Questions regarding the project can be directed to the city of Branson’s Public Works/Engineering Department at 417-337-8559.