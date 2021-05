SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers can expect lane closures on South National Avenue Sunday night.

Road work is happening at the intersection of Kingsley Avenue between James River Freeway and Republic Road.

The city is building a raised median to limit certain left turns and to prevent traffic on Kingsley Avenue. The construction started Sunday, May 23, at 6 p.m.

Data collected over a 30 month period revealed there have been 22 crashes at the intersection.