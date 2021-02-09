Road crews and utility companies prepare for winter storm hazards

BRANSON, Mo. — Road crews and utility companies across the Ozarks are preparing for an icy week as a winter advisory goes into effect for south, central and southwest Missouri.

“I would rather have snow than ice,” said Ben Stabo, a supervisor at Branson’s Public Works Department. “You can get traction on snow. You can’t get traction on ice.”

Stabo said he is making sure his team is prepared for possible icy road conditions. But, if the roads become icy, his team has the proper equipment to keep the roads safe.

“These trucks that are located behind us actually spread the material,” Stabo said. “They’re the ones that are on the front lines of the weather event, and they’re able to lay down and also scrape off the material if we need be.”

According to KOLR10’s weather experts, some areas in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas could see more than a quarter-inch of ice over through Thursday, Feb. 11.

“Our distribution lines are designed to up to half an inch of ice, and that’s still adding 500 pounds,” said Cassie Cunningham, manager of communication and member engagement at White River Valley Electric Cooperative.

Cunningham explained crews are ready to face the storm but wants others to be aware of other hazards the winter storm could bring.

“Looking for damage or any wires, any outdoor decor, making sure that you have three-prong outlets, keeping nests and debris away,” said Cunningham. “All of these things can cause fire in addition to any down lines or trees.”

Cunningham hopes the storm will miss their coverage area, but said they are prepared to help any surrounding areas that may be impacted by the storm.

“If we are fortunate in the fact that this does miss our area, we are ready to help our neighbors,” said Cunningham.

The winter advisory goes into effect here shortly at 6 p.m. Public works advising people to stay indoors if they can.