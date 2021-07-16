Rival motorcycle gangs involved in fatal shooting at Lake Ozark Thursday night

LAKE OZARK, Mo. – One person is dead, and at least four others were injured in a shooting on July 15th.

Authorities responded to a bar fight at the Casablanca pub and grill in Lake Ozark at about 7:50 p.m.

Four people were taken to a hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The identities of those involved have not been released, but according to Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry, several suspects are in custody.

Lake Ozark Police Department was on the scene quickly, and off-duty law enforcement officers, who were in the area for a conference, assisted.

Lake Ozark city officials say that the shooting was random and motorcycle gang-related.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is leading the investigation with the help of the Lake Ozark Police Department.

The on-scene investigation was disrupted by pouring rain well past midnight.

According to city officials, the deadly shooting is the first on The Strip in the history of the community.