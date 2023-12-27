SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The countdown to the New Year is underway, so if you’re planning to hit the town, here’s a rundown of fun options happening in (and around) Springfield.

Mardi Gras at the Gillioz Theatre (325 Park Central E)

The Gillioz continues its New Year’s revelry tradition with a Mardi Gras-themed bash this year. One of Springfield’s most popular cover bands, The Mixtapes, will play ’90s hits while you hit the dance floor to ring in 2024. Bring your beads and masks, too – prizes will be given for Best Dressed and Best Mask.

General admission tickets range from $30-$35 and can be purchased at the Gillioz’s website. The VIP 21-and-up experience is also available and offers access to a VIP lounge and private bar.

Doors open at 9 p.m. and the music starts at 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at Buffalo Bar (150 Top of the Rock Road, Ridgedale)

If you’re looking for something luxurious to ring in 2024, you can dine atop the highest elevation in Taney County at Buffalo Bar.

Located inside Osage Restaurant at Top of the Rock, this event features a fixed, four-course dinner menu that includes choices like beef tenderloin, ricotta ravioli, a chocolate cappuccino torte and raspberry mascarpone mousse.

Tickets are $125 per person and must be booked in advance. You can reserve your tickets here. Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve 2024 with Jukebox Hero at Oasis Hotel and Convention Center (2546 N. Glenstone Ave.)

Cover band Jukebox Hero is making its debut at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center’s holiday bash.

Two party packages range from $50 to $90 per person. Both include live music from Jukebox Hero and Randall Shreve, glow-in-the-dark party favors and a cash bar. The $90 package adds a four-course dinner, earlier admission and music from Dallas Jones.

The VIP experience is also available for an extra $30 and includes appetizers from 6-7 p.m., a complimentary champagne wall and entertainment by Dallas Jones.

Hotel rooms are available for $149 with package purchase and include hot breakfast.

Admission starts at 6 p.m. for VIPs, at 7 p.m. for the $90 package and at 8 p.m. for the $50 package.

To reserve your spot, call the Oasis Hotel at 417-866-5253.

Pythian Castle’s New Year’s Eve Party (1451 E. Pythian St.)

This holiday party covers three whole floors and includes an escape game in the castle basement. A two-course meal by Van Gogh’s Eeterie will be served. Guests can dance the night away and take in an aerial show before a champagne toast.

Tickets for the event are available on the Pythian Castle website and must be purchased in advance. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and the first dinner course is at 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Swing Dance (224 E. Commercial St.)

Guests will get to count down to the ball drop in Times Square while dancing the night away at this unique event from Dance With Me at the Savoy Ballroom.

Tickets are still available and include hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, champagne toast and party favors. You can get your tickets at Dance With Me’s website.

Noon Year’s Eve at the Discovery Center (438 E. St. Louis St.)

Parents with young children can appreciate the Discovery Center’s take on the holiday. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., you can explore everything the Center has to offer, including Jurassic Discovery Unearthed, an all-new animatronic dinosaur gallery.

General admission tickets can be purchased at the front desk on the day of the event. Noon Year’s Eve is free for Discovery Center members, and no additional ticket purchase is needed.

Other area events include: