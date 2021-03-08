Resolutions passed, issues discussed at Springfield City Council meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Several issues were discussed by Springfield City Council Monday, March 8, including a resolution to honor a fallen police officer.

City Council voted to pass a resolution that recognizes Christopher Ryan Walsh, a Springfield police officer who died in the line of duty on March 16, 2020.

The Council heard from Interim Springfield-Greene County Health Director, Katie Towns, who reported that 8.71% of Greene County residents over the age of 16 have received both vaccination shots.

“We are concerned about the upcoming Spring Break and the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Towns. “CDC is still recommending to not travel at this time.”

If you are eligible for a vaccine and need to sign up click here.

City Council also approved the Infrastructure Reimbursement Agreement and budget adjustment for SGF Sports LLC. The funding would be for certain public improvements and incentives to facilitate the development of a Private Athletic Complex west of Deer Lake Golf Course. The budget is set to not exceed $2.1 million.

City Council decided to postpone the decision on whether or not to enter into a contract with ShotSpotter.

Finally, a resolution was approved to use $13,000 in Minor Neighborhood Improvement Program funds for lighting improvements along the walking track on the school park side of Lafayette Park.