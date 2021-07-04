Residents celebrated Indenpendence Day in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Big celebrations lit up the night sky in Bolivar Sunday.

One of the biggest celebrations in the Ozarks happened where hundreds gathered to celebrate Independence Day.

Before the fireworks, the celebration started with live music and booths were selling different types of food.

President of the Bolivar Rotary Club, Kelly Coffey says the number of people who came out was average and the event also honored local veterans.

“They come down, get pens, we give them a flag pin as a thank you for their service, as a group within the service that they serve,” said Coffey. “The navy, the airforce, marine, we do that every year too.”

“That’s really nice,” said Steve Skobec, Bolivar resident. ” It’s nice to be appreciated for serving your country. We were sitting over there on the grass, enjoying seeing all the kids play, and everybody enjoying themselves.”