Republic’s Amazon distribution site right on schedule

REPUBLIC, Mo.– More companies are moving in and bringing new jobs to the Ozarks, including Amazon. Republic City Administrator, David Cameron, said the new distribution site is moving along quickly and the community is eager to see it completed.

“I suspect it’ll be at substantial completion by the end of August,” said Cameron. “So, I suspect they’ll be filling orders before the end of this year.”

The site is expected to offer hundreds of new jobs to people all across the Ozarks.

“I think there will be a significant amount of applicants,” said Cameron. “What I understand is they’re going to be drawing into the community. I think there will be plenty of workforce to go around.”

The distribution site is located along MM Highway and Sawyer Road. The site is expected to bring more to the area than just jobs.

“You’ll start seeing some movement on the MM expansion where they’re making improvements to the MM corridor,” said Cameron. “We are anticipating more and more development to take place in that corridor. We’ve been working with surrounding landowners about potential opportunities for dining, fast food dining, convenience stores, truck stops, retail, commercial developments, and also some multifamily.”

Cameron said the community is eager to have the site up and running.

“There’s just general excitement in the community,” said Cameron. “They like to see it growing and moving and seeing new growing activities taking place in their community. I’m excited though to see it reach its potential. So, it’s not just something for the city of Republic, it’s something for the entire region and for this state.”

Amazon said hiring for a distribution site normally doesn’t happen until about two months before the completion of the site.

Another big development happening is Costco coming to Springfield. The bulk retail chain will be on the corner of Highway 65 and Chesnut Expressway.

Currently, an estimated completion date is unknown.