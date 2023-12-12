REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic School District has fired one of its employees for what the district is calling “inappropriate communication.”

Bus driver Jason Shaw was terminated after a “thorough investigation,” according to a letter to district families and employees.

Courtesy of the Republic School District

The letter also says the district will no longer be affiliated with Shaw’s non-profit, Tristen’s Hope Foundation.

Shaw founded the organization after his 17-year-old son committed suicide.

Tristen’s Hope Foundation also posted a statement, saying that Shaw offered up his resignation and the board unanimously accepted.

Courtesy of the Tristen’s Hope Foundation Facebook page

OzarksFirst will update this story as more information becomes available.