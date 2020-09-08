Republic High School Volleyball team quarantined

REPUBLIC, Mo.– Republic High School announced twenty-three students and two employees associated with the volleyball program are in quarantine.

The following volleyball games will be rescheduled as a student associated with the team was one of the school’s positive COVID19 cases that were reported Monday evening.

  • Tues Sept 8 vs Glendale: Make-up date is Mon Sept 28
  • Thurs Sept 10 at Mtn Grove: Make-up date is TBA
  • Mon Sept 14 at McDonald County: Make-up date is TBA
  • Tues Sept 15 vs Camdenton: Make-up date is Mon Oct 5

