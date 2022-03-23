KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, contract talks with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill have stalled, and his agent has been given permission to seek a trade.

The Chiefs and Hill had been working on a new deal that was predicted to make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. Now his future in Kansas City appears in jeopardy.

In 2021, Hill earned $9.75 million for being on the roster and $2.14 million for reporting to team activities along with a $1.45 million signing bonus.

That $13.34 million made up most of the $15.85 million he is scheduled to make from the 2021 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Rapoport say the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have emerged as suitors for Hill.

Last week, Chiefs signed former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a deal.