SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Homeowners are starting renovations using grant money from the Restore SGF Block Challenge Program.

Designed to help beautify and improve homes in historic parts of Springfield, the Block Challenge Program provides funds to repair, paint and renovate the exteriors of these houses.

Restore SGF says neighbors are working in teams to create a chain reaction of improvements, and more grant money is available for larger teams.

On teams of 10 people or more, each member is reimbursed up to $2,500 or 50% of a project’s total cost, whichever is less. Teams of five to nine can receive up to $1,000 per member or 50% of a project’s total cost, whichever is less.

While the project is aimed at making visible improvements, the Block Challenge Program is also an effort to strengthen community bonds.

“We’re hoping to build community, where neighbors get to know other neighbors,” said Interim Executive Director Dana Elwell. “And there’s a ripple effect when one neighbor fixes a broken fence, another paints their garage and so on. Neighborhood revitalization is what we’re working toward.”

Woodland Heights and Grant Beach residents are the first to participate in the Block Challenge Program and applications will open to a new round of homeowners in the spring of 2024.

Additionally, Restore SGF is planning to launch a down payment assistance program to encourage homeownership in older neighborhoods.

First-time, qualifying homebuyers can apply for a $9,000 grant for down payment and closing costs on homes in the following neighborhoods:

Grant Beach

Woodland Heights

Doling Park (east of Robberson Avenue)

Fassnight

Meador Park (east of National Avenue)

More information about eligibility for down payment assistance and the Block Challenge Grant Program are available on the Restore SGF website.