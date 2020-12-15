Remembering Dave McGee: Veteran, long-time KOLR10 employee passed away

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A long-time employee of KOLR10 and veteran passed away at 71-years-old.

Dave McGee was a news photographer here at our station for nearly 40 years before he retired. He had a nack for making connections with people and learning details on breaking news.

Dave was always among the first to show up on the scene of a story long before the convience of GPS.

He was laid to rest in Exeter and received full military honors for his service to the U.S. Navy as well as serving in Vietnam.

Around the station, Dave’s nickname was “Jed” which was given to him by a former assignment manager in the newsroom.

Dave always called Springfield home and will be missed by his family, friends and those who knew him here at the station.