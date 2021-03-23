Remarkable Women: Kristy Carter

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Kristy Carter is the executive director of Least of These, a food pantry serving Christian County. She says though she’s helping people in need, she’s the one that’s truly blessed.

“There’s no other place I would rather be,” said Carter. “Being able to provide food for families and see the look on their faces, knowing that they’re going home and able to put food in their pantries and their refrigerators, is a huge blessing and I’m just so proud to be a part of it.”

She says the need for food in Christian County is immense, even if some can’t see that.

“I think many people think in Christian County, there’s not necessarily a need for food or people that are having-facing food insecurity or homelessness,” Carter said.

Michelle Teter, Carter’s colleague and the person that nominated her for Remarkable Women, says she would never ask someone to do something she wouldn’t do herself.

“She can accomplish a lot in a small amount of time,” said Teter. “She can go from riding forklift and then I’ll be like, ‘Hey, we got to work on the budget and work on our marketing plan,’ and that all happens in a matter of 30 minutes.”

“I’m in my office very little every day,” Carter said.

Teter says Carter began in the executive director position just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think she has faced down challenges this year. that none of us could have anticipated in 2020,” Teter said.

Teter says she’s been personally touched by Carter’s kindness.

“She tells us to put our family first,” said Teter. “So, that means a lot to me and, I think, all of the staff.”

Carter says she’s so involved with helping Least of These clients so she can make a difference in the community.

“The stories that we hear from our clients and those that we’re helping, it’s just, you can’t make it up and it’s raw. It’s really raw and it’s real,” Carter said. “The most important thing for me is being able to help families in need in our community and being able to provide food. There are so many times that people talk about the families that come here, really, are the ones that are blessed and I would argue with that. I think the people that work here, the volunteers, the staff, they would argue with that, and say, ‘We’re the ones that are really blessed.'”

“I think Kristy is a remarkable person because she can get a lot accomplished for a lot of people in a small amount of time,” said Teter. “She puts other people’s needs in front of hers and wants to make an impact in her community, in Christian County, and help those who are in need.”