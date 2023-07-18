BRANSON, Mo. — July 19 marks the five-year anniversary of a Branson tragedy.

A Branson Ride the Ducks tourist boat capsized in 2018 during a storm on Table Rock Lake. Seventeen of the 31 people onboard died, and the incident captured the nation’s attention as the boat was pulled from the lake and the death count rose.

The staff at CoxHealth in Branson train and prepare for disasters, but according to Dr. Shawn Ussery, the Duck Boat sinking was a bigger disaster than they could have predicted.

“But really, we, we spent a lot of time preparing for natural disasters of all sorts, whether it be on the lake or whether it be other types of natural disasters and all of the work that we’ve spent years preparing for really did come into play that night,” Ussery said.

The tragedy taught employees about how the hospital can be more prepared moving forward.

“In addition to how do we continue to drill and how we continue to prepare for mass casualty events across our region,” said Ussery. “The other thing that became really apparent was the toll that it took on our staff and our teams.”

There is a lot he remembers from the day of the incident, Ussery said, particularly how the community came together to support the victims’ families.

“The community came together to take care of those patients, to take care of their families, take care of really the broader world that was descending on Branson and asking questions about what was going on,” said Ussery. “I can’t image a community better positioned to take care of the people.”

In the years since the Duck Boat sank, three men have been charged and have had their court cases dismissed. Most recently, the Eighth Circuit Court judge said the incident does not fall under the federal court’s jurisdiction.

On July 18, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, pushing for new safety regulations when it comes to boats like the one that sank in 2018.