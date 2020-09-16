Reeds Springs man is dead after head-on collision

REEDS SPRINGS, Mo. – A Reeds Springs man is dead after a head-on collision, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, around 1:40 p.m., a 2019 Dodge was traveling northbound on Keystone road while a 2001 Suzuki GSF was heading southbound. MSHP reports that the accident occurred as the 2001 Suzuki GSF was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when hitting the 2019 Dodge head-on. Joshua Beasley 35, was pronounced dead an hour later.

Both vehicles were totaled, according to MSHP. The driver of the 2019 Dodge was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash while Beasley was not.

Next of kin have been notified.

